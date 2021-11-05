Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 77,791 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $58,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

