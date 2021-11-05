Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.28% of ACM Research worth $59,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

