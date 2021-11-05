Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $54,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

REPL stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

