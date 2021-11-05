Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 228.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.