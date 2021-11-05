Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.09 and a 12-month high of $148.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

