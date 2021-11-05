Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.