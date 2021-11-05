Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $303.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $230.71 and a 12-month high of $306.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.