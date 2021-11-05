VeChain (VET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. VeChain has a market cap of $10.32 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011498 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005638 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

