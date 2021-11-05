Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 65,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,153. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.65.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verastem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 316.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Verastem worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

