Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Veritiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

