Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.93. 33,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,544. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock worth $137,375,950 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.