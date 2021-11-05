Verra Mobility Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 623 call options.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,397,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,375,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.