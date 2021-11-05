Verso (VSO) One Day Volume Tops $191,324.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Verso has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $191,324.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00083711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.22 or 0.07289723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.20 or 1.00236556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.