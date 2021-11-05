Vertcoin Price Tops $0.70 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $43.83 million and $714,686.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,239.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.29 or 0.07312704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00324965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.90 or 0.00981231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00086728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.59 or 0.00418993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00285314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00239032 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,532,322 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

