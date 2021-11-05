Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

