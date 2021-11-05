ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

