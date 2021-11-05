ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,938. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

