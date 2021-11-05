Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.81

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

