Vidulum Hits Market Cap of $364,016.45 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $364,016.45 and $2,900.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

