Vijay Manthripragada Sells 9,145 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $648,471.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $359,270.40.

On Thursday, October 28th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $74.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.