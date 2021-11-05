Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,357. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

