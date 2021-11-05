Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.