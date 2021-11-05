Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Vipshop stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
