Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.82. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.