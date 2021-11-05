Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. 9,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

