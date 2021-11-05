Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

