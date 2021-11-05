Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 145.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $326.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.54 and a one year high of $338.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.88.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.