Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $493.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.