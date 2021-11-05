Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

