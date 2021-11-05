Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

