VMware (NYSE:VMW) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.25.

VMware stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

