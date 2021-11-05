Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

