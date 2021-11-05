Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,185,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,885. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Vontier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.