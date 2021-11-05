Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 363.1% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

