Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

WJX stock opened at C$28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$623.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

