Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.50 ($61.76).

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.34. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 52-week high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

