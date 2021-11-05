Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Down 0.8%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 4,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.75.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

About Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

