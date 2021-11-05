Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 312.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

