Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LL stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 85.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

