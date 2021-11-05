Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.41

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.41 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

