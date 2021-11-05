WELL Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $27,984.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.