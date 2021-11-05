WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 2,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $137.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.