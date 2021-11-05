West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $433.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

