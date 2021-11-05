Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

