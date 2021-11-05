Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 216,567 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,501. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

