Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises 2.5% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

HYI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,579. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

