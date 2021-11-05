Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $97.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

