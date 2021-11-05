WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRK. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

