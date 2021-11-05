Westshore Wealth LLC Buys 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 95.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 519,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

