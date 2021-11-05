Westshore Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,999.87. 43,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,837.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,642.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $2,999.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

