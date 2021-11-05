Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $7.25. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 4,759 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.